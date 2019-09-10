WYTV Trans Siberian Orchestra Ultimate Experience

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trans Siberian Orchestra is returning to Youngstown and 33 WYTV wants to give you the ultimate fan experience!

TSO is back in Youngstown with a brand new show “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” The tour comes to the Covelli Centre for two shows on Friday, November 15.



One Grand Prize Winner receives:

– Four (4) Front Row Tickets to attend the performance schedule for November 15, 2019 at 7:30PM,

– Four (4) after show meet and greet passes,

– One (1) autographed tour guitar signed by the entire band.



Five Runners Up receive:

– Two (2) tickets to attend the performance schedule for November 15, 2019 at 3:30PM.

Enter below for your chance to win – one entry per day is accepted.

For more information about Trans Siberian Orchestra and to purchase tickets for the Covelli Centre event CLICK HERE



