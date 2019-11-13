Go live from the red carpet before the 53rd Annual CMA Awards

The organization previously said this year’s show will celebrate “legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Country music’s biggest night is just around the corner!

The CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Watch the LIVE coverage from the red carpet in the player above. Don’t see the player? Click here to see it on WYTV.com.

We’ll have LIVE coverage from the red carpet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with an on-air and online special, “Live on the Red Carpet: An Early Look.” Viewers will get a sneak peek of the red carpet before the stars arrive and hear from some of their favorite artists before they head into the star-studded awards show.

The coverage doesn’t stop there. We’ll also have an “After Party” special live from backstage at the Bridgestone Arena from 111:35 p.m. to 12:05 a.m.

You never know who will stop by on the red carpet or backstage!

This year’s CMA Awards’ show will be hosted by Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire.

