CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners

Keep up with the latest winners from the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.
Entertainer of the Year
- Garth Brooks
- Eric Church
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
Single of the Year
WINNER: “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
Song of the Year
WINNER: “Beautiful Crazy”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
Album of the Year
- Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
- Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood
- Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
- Desperate Man – Eric Church
Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
- GIRL – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
WINNER: “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross
Musician of the Year
WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Music Video of the Year
WINNER: “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis
New Artist of the Year
- Cody Johnson
- Ashley McBryde
- Midland
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen