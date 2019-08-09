You’re gonna like the weekend forecast — Here’s the update, including when rain returns

High pressure keeps the humidity low and the sunshine abundant -- Here's a look at when the humidity and rain chances climb:

TONIGHT

Expect a comfortably cool night tonight. Skies will be clear and starry across the area. Lows drop to the mid-50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We have a beautiful start to the weekend. After the cool morning, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s for the afternoon. Expect sunshine with a few scattered clouds.

Saturday Night

Bring a light jacket for your Saturday evening plans. Skies will be clear into Saturday evening and temperatures will drop quickly. By 11PM, temps will fall into the low 60s. The overnight lows will be in the lower to mid-50s. Skies stay clear and starry overnight.

Sunday

We will begin warming up on Sunday. The morning will start off cool so you may want a light jacket if you’re going to be out and about early. By the afternoon, highs will warm to the lower 80s. Expect lots of sunshine with some scattered clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity will begin to spike again on Monday as temperatures warm to the mid-80s. We will also be monitoring the next storm system early next week. It will approach the region Monday night, bringing an increase in clouds ahead of it. The risk for rain and thunderstorms begins ramping up Monday overnight into Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.