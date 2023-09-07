We are moving into meteorological fall, putting the meteorological summer behind us. A warm streak of weather has ended and we are moving toward a cooler weekend.

The weather forecast looks cooler into next week.

Was it a hot summer in Youngstown, Ohio?

The meteorological summer starts on June 1 and ends on August 31. The meteorological summer in Youngstown, Ohio was not a hot one.

The average high temperature was 80.2°. That is 0.7° below the normal of 80.9°. The average high temperature was below normal for the summer of 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The average low temperature was 58.1°. That is 0.3° below the normal of 58.4° The average low temperature was below normal for the summer of 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

As you can see, the high and low temperatures were below normal for the summer. The average temperature (high/low combined) was 69.2°.

The average temperature during the summer in Youngstown, Ohio was 0.4° below the normal temperature of 69.6°.

We were close to a half of degree below normal in Youngstown, Ohio on average this past meteorological summer.

What was the hottest temperature?

The hottest temperature during the summer of 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio was 90° on June 2. We did reach 90° once in September, but that is not included in the dates from June 1 to August 31 that are used for meteorological summer.

What is the coldest temperature?

The coldest temperature during the summer of 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio was 40° on June 5.

We started summer in a drought and ended it wet

The summer started with a long dry stretch and drought conditions across a large part of the area. That did not last as storm system after storm system swept through as summer pushed on.

The rain was spotty. Some locations did stay dry longer through the summer.

The summer ended with 37 days with more than .01″ of rainfall.

There were 26 days with more than 0.10″ of rainfall, six days with more than 0.50″ of rainfall and two days with more than 1.00″ of rainfall at the airport.

Daily Rain Amount Summer 2023 Number of Days Normal Number of Days Days >= 0.01″ 37 34.8 Days >= 0.10″ 26 21.9 Days >= 0.50″ 6 7.8 Days >= 1.00″ 2 2.4

Was it a dry summer in Youngstown, Ohio?

In the end, it was not a dry summer in Youngstown, Ohio.

Total rainfall from June through August added up to 11.81 inches at the airport. A normal summer has 11.65 inches.

The summer ended with +0.16″ in Youngstown, Ohio. It was a wetter than normal summer.

Number of days with active weather in Youngstown, Ohio

There were 29 days with thunderstorms recorded during the summer of 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

There were 11 days with heavy rain, 43 days with light rain and 16 days of rain recorded.

There were 56 days with fog reported through the meteorological summer. Thick fog accounted for five days through the summer where the visibility was <= 1/4 mile.