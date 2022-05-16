TONIGHT

Our spotty evening downpours and thunderstorms will start to taper off after sunset. The clouds clear out into Monday night and temps will be a bit cooler. Lows drop to the upper 40s by daybreak.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day across the Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Tuesday night will turn chilly fast. After the sun sets temps fall quickly. Lows will drop to the lower 40s by daybreak Wednesday with increasing clouds overnight.

WEDNESDAY

Another storm system passes by Wednesday and brings rain. Skies become cloudy by daybreak with mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. It will stay cool with highs in the lower to mid-60s. We will have scattered showers developing, especially into the afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Showers taper off Wednesday night with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will start rising again Thursday. Skies become partly sunny. A stray shower is possible as highs spike to the middle to upper 70s. We will have a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Friday, too. The chance for rain is mainly in the morning as a surge of warm and humid air arrives. Highs spike to the upper 80s with rising dew points, too. Saturday will also be in the upper 80s with humid weather continuing. Thunderstorms are expected to develop into Saturday evening and we will need to watch those closely with a chance for strong to severe storms. Temps turn cooler Sunday and into early next week with highs dropping back to the 60s.

