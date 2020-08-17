Workweek starts comfortable, ends toasty, and kicks off with a few showers — Here’s the planner for the week

Looking for more hot weather? You'll have to look toward the latter part of the 7-day outlook. Temperatures stay a little cooler early this week with a few Monday showers:

TONIGHT

Very isolated showers will occur this evening with the chance for rain tapering into the night. Expect partly to mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures overnight. Lows will drop to around 60°. Watch for patchy fog, especially in spots that received some rain showers during the afternoon and evening.

MONDAY

The workweek begins with some patchy fog possible for the morning drive. Any morning fog burns off by mid-morning, with partly sunny skies through the rest of the day. We will have a chance at a few hit-and-miss showers or an isolated rumble of thunder through the afternoon into Monday evening. A washout isn’t expected but a few communities may experience a brief moderate rainfall. Daytime high temperatures will be around 80°.

Any afternoon showers begin tapering off Monday evening. Skies will be partly to mostly clear into Monday night and temperatures will remain turn a little cooler. Lows by Tuesday morning dip into the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Tuesday begins a stretch of some dry days for the area. It will also remain a little cooler through the afternoon. Expect a mix of sunshine and some scattered clouds across the area. Highs will only make it to the upper 70s. Tuesday night will be mainly clear and also cool. Temperatures drop toward the mid-50s for overnight lows.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dry weather ix expected to continue through the end of the workweek. Wednesday looks like a sunny day with highs nearing 80°. Warmer weather begins building back into the forecast area late in the week with highs jumping back to the mid-80s Thursday and Friday. Both days are also looking dry with some sun, though we will have to keep an eye on those afternoons with the warmer weather in place. Currently, our next chance for rain after Monday looks like a chance at some late-day, isolated showers or storms Saturday and a slightly better chance on Sunday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.