Workweek kicks off with more above average temperatures

Not as warm as Saturday, but high temps remain around 15° - 25° above average for the start of the workweek. The second part of the week is a different story -- More info:

TONIGHT

Skies remain mostly cloudy across the area tonight. Temperatures are much cooler than Saturday but remain above average overnight. The low will be in the lower 30s, running around 15° above the average low of 19° for this time of year.

MONDAY

Happy Monday! We kick off the workweek with more above average temperatures. While I don’t have any more 70s in the extended outlook, keep in mind the normal high is 32°. Monday morning starts off mostly cloudy. The clouds will start to thin out into the afternoon with some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures warm back toward the upper 40s.

Monday night will stay quiet. We’re looking at patchy clouds through the night. Temperatures remain above average with lows returning to the lower 30s.

TUESDAY

We continue with our stretch of above average temperatures Tuesday with highs jumping back to the lower to mid-50s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. A stray afternoon shower or sprinkle is possible with a cold front sliding through the area. There won’t be a lot of moisture for the front to tap into so the shower threat will be low.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday remain above average for temperatures with highs rising back into the 50s. Another storm system working through the area Wednesday night will lead to more showers and a drop in temperatures for the latter half of the week. We will be monitoring a late-week storm system closely that brings the chance for a wintry mix late-Friday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.