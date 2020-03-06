Workweek ends cold and blustery with a little snow — Here’s what to plan for Friday

A cold front is moving toward the area and Friday isn't going to be as nice of a day as today was -- Here's what to plan for and a glimpse at a pretty great looking weekend:

TONIGHT

A cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing overcast skies and a chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s by daybreak. A scattered mix of rain and snow will develop Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Not the nicest of ends to our workweek as a storm system pivots through the great lakes, bringing blustery wind, colder temperatures, and a mix of rain and snow. Skies will be overcast Friday with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs will only be in the middle to upper 30s. Occasional bursts of big wet snowflakes may drop visibility but little accumulation is expected during the daylight hours with highs above the freezing mark. Temperatures will fall toward, and then below, the freezing mark into the evening and increase the chances for a little snow to stick. A light, slushy dusting is possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Temperatures drop to the mid 20s by daybreak Saturday.

The other story for Friday will be blustery winds. Gusts of 25 – 35 MPH will be possible, especially into the evening. The blustery wind and colder temperatures will drive wind chills down into the 20s during the afternoon. Friday night will remain a little blustery and wind chills are likely to drop into the teens.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The weekend begins with a chilly morning. Lows will be in the mid 20s and skies will be mostly cloudy at the start of the day. Winds will still be a little blustery in the morning so wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20s are likely early in the day. The trend will be for clouds to clear out through the morning. Skies turn sunny by late-morning and will be mostly sunny through the afternoon. This helps boost temperatures to the mid-40s.

Saturday Night

We have a quiet Saturday night this weekend. Skies will be clear and it will be a cool night. Lows will fall to around 30°.

Sunday

Sunday is shaping up to be a gorgeous day! Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Warmer air will be moving into the region. Highs by mid-afternoon will reach the middle to upper 50s!

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is also setting up to be a gorgeous day. Skies will be sunny Monday morning and turn partly sunny Monday afternoon. It is setting up to be a dry day with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be around 60°. The next storm system approaches the region Monday night, bringing wet weather into Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.