Workweek ends chilly, more spring-like temps return this weekend

TONIGHT

We will still have a chance at an occasional burst of snow that can drop visibility or put down a quick coating through the evening. Snow showers will be ending early overnight and clouds will start breaking up. There is a very low risk at some slick spots tonight, especially bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will be pretty cold, especially after being in the 70s just two days ago. Lows will be in the middle to lower 20s. Blustery winds out of the northwest at about 10-20MPH will continue overnight. This will allow for wind chills as low as 10° at times by daybreak.

FRIDAY

Friday will be warmer than Thursday but still chilly overall. The day begins with a partly to mostly sunny sky. We will see a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds throughout the day. Highs will be around 40°. Winds remain brisk and will drive wind chills down into the mid-20s to mid-30s during the day. The afternoon will be dry, as will Friday night. Skies will be mostly clear much of the overnight with lows returning to the mid-20s. Winds won’t be as strong overnight so wind chills won’t be as much of a factor.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will start off with some sunshine but an increase in clouds will occur through the day as warmer air starts pushing into the region. Highs will be around 50°. The majority of the day will be dry but we will have to keep an eye out for a couple showers or sprinkles around the area toward sunset.

Saturday Night

Skies start off mostly cloudy Saturday night. A few stray showers or sprinkles are possible through the evening and early in the night. Any rain will exit the area by Sunday morning. The temperatures will be much warmer with lows dropping to around 40°.

Easter Sunday

It will feel much more spring-like Sunday. Highs will warm to the lower to mid-60s. While we may still have a lot of clouds around at sunrise, those will break up for the late morning. The rest of the day will feature a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will continue climbing next week. Highs jump to the upper 60s Monday with some more sun. A few showers are possible late Monday. We will be watching for a chance at occasional showers around the region Tuesday and Wednesday as highs return to near 70°. Rain chances remain elevated Thursday with highs staying around 70°.

