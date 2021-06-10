Workweek ends as it began with areas of rain or storms; changes to the pattern coming this weekend

TONIGHT

Showers again turn isolated into the night with warm and humid conditions. Lows will be in the upper 60s and areas of fog are possible.

FRIDAY

We are going to start seeing the pattern breaking down Friday. It will still be fairly humid and we are still looking at an elevated risk for downpours and thunderstorms, but the chance for rain will shift a little further south a little earlier in the day. We will have a chance for an isolated morning shower or two, with scattered pockets of heavy rain or thunderstorms through the afternoon. Rain chances will start to come down early in the evening with most of the rain done by 9 p.m. Highs for the day will be in the lower 80s and dew points drop a few degrees and are looking more like lower to mid-60s by the evening, rather than around 70°. Skies start to clear out Friday night and areas of fog are possible again. It will be a tad cooler with lows in the middle to lower 60s.

SATURDAY

We start the weekend with areas of fog, followed by partly sunny skies through the day. Clouds bubble up during the afternoon and a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm are possible for the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the mid-80s. We will continue with scattered clouds through the evening and a chance for showers or a storm lingers into the overnight. A cold front approaches the area Saturday night, keeping the chance for a few showers or a storm in the forecast with lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will bring a drop in humidity as a cold front sweeps through the area in the morning. A round of scattered rain or thunderstorms comes early in the day, followed by a clearing of the clouds and much less humid air building into the area Sunday afternoon. Next week will be much less humid and is also looking much cooler, especially mid-week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.