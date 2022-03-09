WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy with light snow showers this morning. Temperatures around 30°.

Rain/snow chance mid-morning with mainly rain late day. An inch or less of snow. High close to 40°.



PARTLY CLOUDY AND CHILLY WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy and mid-20s tonight.



QUIET TO END THE WEEK

Partly sunny Thursday. High in the mid-40s.

Partly cloudy and mid to upper-20s Thursday night.

High around 50° for Friday. Mostly cloudy and a chance for late-day rain.



COLDER WITH SNOW FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY

Rain likely Friday night, mixing with snow and turning to all snow overnight into Saturday. Low around 30°. Snow showers are likely Saturday, with accumulations likely. We’re still watching to see the latest track before nailing down accumulation totals. Stay tuned for updates Thursday.

Blustery Saturday, with temperatures only in the upper-20s.



COLD SATURDAY NIGHT

Low in the lower teens with isolated lake effect snow Saturday night.

Mid-30s and partly sunny for Sunday.



WARMING UP INTO THE WEEK

Partly cloudy and warmer Sunday night. Low in the mid- to upper-20s.

Partly sunny and a warmer Monday. High around 50°.

Upper-20s Monday night with a chance for light snow.

Mid to upper-40s for Tuesday with a chance for rain/snow mix.

Mostly cloudy and 30° Tuesday night.

Mid-50s Wednesday and partly sunny.