TONIGHT

Temperatures will be much colder with lows dropping to around 20° overnight. A light breeze continues and will allow for wind chills in the teens. We also have a chance for a few passing snow showers or flurries overnight. Skies will remain cloudy.

THURSDAY

All eyes are on the latter part of the day Thursday as our next storm system moves into the region. Weather through the day is looking fairly quiet. We have a chance for a few snow showers or flurries through the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs rising to the middle to upper 30s. After sunset is when the “fun” begins.

Thursday Night Into Friday Morning

Temperatures will be dropping back to around the freezing mark Thursday evening. Precipitation may begin as rain but will quickly go over to snow and a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain. Expect widespread mixed precipitation of sleet and freezing rain through the evening. Road conditions are likely to slicken up through the evening.

There will be a push of warmer air approaching the region after midnight and that will cause a change to some areas of rain with temperatures rising to slightly above the freezing mark of 32°. That rise in temperatures would help out with roads but not everyone may surpass the 32° mark. You should still drive with caution but there is a chance for some overnight improvements. A change to rain for a period of time is likely south of Youngstown and possible north of Youngstown.

Accumulating snow is most likely north of Warren and Mercer. The potential for a dusting up to 2″ is expected in the evening and early part of the night. Everyone is likely to see a glazing of ice, up to 0.2″, into the night. As a result, slick travel conditions are expected to develop Thursday evening. While some improvements are possible to road conditions overnight, you will still want to use caution as slick spots can’t be completely ruled out overnight. Any improvements to roads fade into the morning as areas where temps can surpass 32° will drop back below freezing. The chance for slippery spots, black ice in particular, ramps up again Friday morning.

FRIDAY

The Thursday night storm system will wrap up quickly through the morning Friday. A morning wintry mix will change over to snow but little additional accumulation is expected through the morning. The chance for a few passing snow showers and flurries will continue Friday. Temperatures will be around 30° through the day. Clouds will break up a bit into Friday evening. It will be a much colder night. Lows by Saturday morning drop to around 10°.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the Thursday into Friday system exits, weather quiets down to start the weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 30s. There is a chance for a little more snow Sunday evening. Expect increasing clouds through the day with with temps staying in the lower 30s for highs. We will warm to the mid-30s Monday and to the upper 30s on Tuesday. Monday is looking like a partly sunny day. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy.

