Winter weather in the forecast for your Christmas Eve

Chilly temps and low wind chills for Christmas Day
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Rain this morning changing over the sleet then snow late this afternoon…temps falling from near 50 this morning into the upper 20s this evening.
— Snow…heavy at times…tonight with several inches of accumulation likely…lows in the low 20s
— Snow showers and periods of light snow for Christmas Day…temps falling from the low 20s into the mid teens by the afternoon…wind chill values -5 to 10
— Chance for morning snow showers Saturday…LOW: 12…HIGH: 26
— Partly sunny and milder Sunday…LOW: 10…HIGH: 35
— Chance for rain Monday…LOW: 32…HIGH: 41
— Chance for snow showers Tuesday and cooler…LOW: 19…HIGH: 28
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 15…HIGH: 36