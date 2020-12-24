Winter weather in the forecast for your Christmas Eve

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather ADVISORIES have been posted for the entire area for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Widespread snow is expected Thursday evening and overnight with big impacts on travel conditions into Christmas Day. Here's the latest on the timeline, impacts, and accumulation totals:

TONIGHTA warm and breezy night is ahead with a few showers around this evening. The chance for rain continues to climb overnight with steady and widespread rain expected by sunrise. Temperatures will be mild all night long. Temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 40s with a blustery, southerly breeze through the night.