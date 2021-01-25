WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TONIGHT AND EARLY TUESDAY

TONIGHTScattered snow showers and flurries will continue tonight. While most of the area won't see much accumulation, a few isolated pockets have the potential for an inch or two. The best chance at totals higher than a light coating will be through Trumbull and Mercer counties. Temperatures will fall to the middle teens overnight and blustery winds will continue. This will send wind chills as low as the upper single digits overnight. Watch for slick spots, especially untreated secondary roads, and also be mindful that isolated brief white-outs are possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdayWe have a cold start to the weekend. After morning lows in the teens, daytime highs will struggle to reach the mid-20s. There will be some lingering morning flurries around, especially in the snowbelt. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the day with a few holes in the clouds allowing for peeks of sun possible in the afternoon. The elevated winds will keep wind chills in the teens throughout the day.