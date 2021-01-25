WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TONIGHT AND EARLY TUESDAY

MONDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy and much warmer this morning. We’re about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday early morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
Cloudy and a warmer day today. High in the mid to upper 30s.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TONIGHT
Rain or snow showers develop tonight. Coming out of the South, we’ll be right on the line for a chance for freezing rain at times. Winter weather advisory goes active at 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Be alert tonight and tomorrow morning for a glaze of black ice on Valley roads.
Low tonight in the lower 30s.
WARMER TUESDAY WITH ICY ROADS POSSIBLE EARLY
Chance for wintry mix early tomorrow, but temperatures climb to about 40° into the afternoon with mainly cloudy skies.
Cloudy skies and a low in the mid 20s Tuesday night.
NICE DAY WEDNESDAY, ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy and mid 30s for Wednesday.
Chance for isolated snow showers Wednesday night. Low in the lower 20s.
COLDER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A few snow flurries possible early Thursday, then mainly cloudy skies and colder. High in the mid to upper 20s.
Chance for snow showers Thursday night. Cold, with a low in the middle teens.
Isolated early snow flurries Friday, cloudy otherwise and a high in the mid 20s.
Middle teens and cloudy for Friday night.
WARMING UP FOR THE WEEKEND; WINTRY MIX LIKELY SUNDAY
Partly sunny and warmer Saturday. High in the low to mid 30s.
Isolated snow showers Saturday. Low in the low to mid 20s.
Snow/rain mix likely for Sunday. High around 40°.
Mid 20s with isolated snow showers Sunday night.
Scattered snow showers for Monday and a cooler high in the mid 30s.
