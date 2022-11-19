The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?

There are a few light snow showers and flurries around this morning, but today will feature mostly dry conditions with highs only in the upper 30s. There is a cold front off to the north and west that will increase snow chances overnight. You can see the cold front on radar below:

National radar showing cold front to the northwest.

This cold front will result in favorable flow over Lake Erie which will produce another round of lake effect snow in Ohio and Pennsylvania. First, the lake effect band will stay close to shore in the overnight hours.

However, the winds will eventually shift out of the northwest which will bring the lake effect snow band into Mercer and Trumbull counties in the early morning hours of Sunday. The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows the progression of the lake effect snow band below:





Storm Team 27 Future Tracker valid from 8 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday

The area of lake effect snow will start to push into northern Mercer and Trumbull counties by 2-3 a.m. and then spread over areas along and north of I-80 by 4-5 a.m. It is possible that some light snow pushes into Youngstown, but the heavier snow will be along and north of I-80.

How much snow will the Valley get?

Temperatures will be in the upper teens when the snow is occurring, so accumulations are likely where snow falls. The area of lake effect snow will be primarily contained to north of and along I-80.

However, there could be some very light snowfall accumulations in parts of Mahoning and Lawrence Counties. Mercer and Trumbull counties can expect any where between 1-3″ of snow, but some higher totals over 4 inches could occur in extreme northern Trumbull and Mercer counties.

Expected snowfall amounts for Saturday through Sunday at noon

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Trumbull county until 7 p.m. Sunday for the snow threat. Snowfall could reduce visibility and create hazardous road conditions tomorrow morning. Please allow yourself extra time to reach your destination Sunday morning.