PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Winter weather advisories are in effect for the area Friday night. Snowfall will occur through the night and accumulation is likely. With colder temps moving in, snow will be able to accumulate on roads and icy spots are also likely.

WINTER STORM UPDATE

Steady snow showers are likely throughout the night, tapering off early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be dropping sharply tonight, falling all the way down to the upper teens by morning. As temps drop, winds pick up and wind chills will be dropping into the single digits by morning. Snowfall accumulations tonight will be between 2″ – 4″. While a lot of the initial snow Friday evening will melt on contact with the ground, it will start to add up overnight and stick to roads as temps drop.

A break in the snow is expected mid-morning through mid-afternoon with peeks of sunshine possible at that time. Scattered lake effect snow showers are expected to develop late afternoon into Sunday evening. Occasional bursts of snow capable of dropping visibilities are possible, along with an additional dusting to 1″ of fresh snow. It isn’t out of the question for a more robust band of snow to produce up to 2″ additional inches into the evening. Total snow by Saturday night will be in the range of 2″ – 4″ with localized areas of around 5″ possible.

Travel Impacts

A lot of the snow will melt at first this evening but that won’t continue overnight. As the colder air builds into the region, slick travel becomes likely. Road conditions begin to decline between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Slick travel is likely after 2 a.m. Saturday through Saturday morning. Some improvements are likely as the steady snow wraps up Saturday morning but we won’t be completely “out of the woods” for slick spots into the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will cause blowing snow Saturday, keeping the risk of encountering snowy roads elevated. We will also have additional pockets of snow as lake effect develops into the late afternoon and evening.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Slick travel conditions are likely in the morning as the steady snow wraps up. The chance for slick spots remains into the afternoon and evening with blowing snow likely around the area. Peeks of sunshine are likely late-morning through early afternoon. Scattered lake effect snow develops late afternoon into Saturday evening. Areas under heavier snow bands have the chance at an additional dusting up to 2″ of into Saturday evening.

It will be much, much colder and wind chills will be a factor. Highs will only reach the lower 20s with brisk winds all day long. Gusts to around 30 mph are likely. The winds will drive wind chills down into the single digits throughout the day.

Saturday Night

Expect a cold Saturday night as lows fall to the lower teens. Brisk winds continue and wind chills will be as low as around to slightly below 0° at times. We will have a chance at a few lingering snow showers or flurries early in the night. Little additional accumulation is expected. Clouds scatter into Sunday morning.

Sunday

Sunday won’t be as cold as Saturday with highs rising toward the mid-30s. The day begins with a little sun, followed by an increase in clouds for the afternoon. Another storm system clips the area, bringing a chance for some afternoon and early evening snow, mixing with rain. Brisk winds continue and wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s throughout the day. Sunday night won’t be as cold with temps falling to around 30° under scattered clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Though the weekend will be quite cold and wintry, that won’t last looking into next week. Highs spike to around 50° on Monday with dry weather and some sunshine. The chance for showers returns Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s and lots of clouds around. We will turn much warmer Wednesday with temps surging to the upper 50s with some more sunshine. Highs jump even more Thursday, reaching the lower to mid-60s under partly sunny skies. Next Friday will be around 60° for a high with partly sunny skies.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.