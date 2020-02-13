Winter weather advisories in effect for Trumbull and Mercer counties — Here’s an update on snow totals

Steady snow is working through the area and will mix over to rain in spots overnight -- Here's my Wednesday evening update on the timing, impacts, and snow totals:

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Trumbull and Mercer counties. Snow will continue overnight, changing to a wintry mix and rain in spots overnight. Travel impacts are likely through the evening and possible for the morning commute for areas listed in the advisory.

TONIGHT

Snow will continue through the evening with 1″ – 3″ of accumulation likely by 11PM. Temperatures will slowly warm to the south of Youngstown and by 11PM, a changeover to a wintry mix and areas of rain will be lifting north through Columbiana county into Mahoning county. A changeover to rain looks likely through much of Columbiana county which will melt a lot of the snow that falls through the evening. The wintry mix will continue lifting north through the night, limiting additional accumulation through morning.

North of Youngstown, precipitation is likely to remain snow most of the night, with a chance for a mixed precipitation of snow/sleet/rain in southern portions of Trumbull and Mercer counties. The steady snow will continue to add up with an additional 1″ – 3″ possible overnight into Thursday morning. Total snow will range from 2″ locally 5″ north of Youngstown, around 1″ – 3″ around and just south of Youngstown, and 0.5″ – 2″ into southern parts of the area. A lot of the snowfall will melt overnight from Youngstown south with a changeover to a wintry mix and rain.

Slick travel conditions are likely this evening across the entire area. While some improvements are expected in areas that mix over to rain overnight into Thursday morning, areas north of Youngstown will have a more prolonged period of snow and are likely to have slick travel into the morning.

THURSDAY

The wintry mix of rain and snow will turn back to all snow early Thursday. Spotty snow showers will continue through the morning with a light dusting possible. Additional snow develops in the afternoon as an Arctic cold front moves toward the area. Highs will be in the lower 30s and will fall rapidly into Thursday evening as the cold air rushes into the region. The leading edge of the cold air comes with the chance for a quick burst of snow, capable of producing white-out conditions and a quick accumulation across the area. A light dusting to a quick inch or two is possible through the early evening.

Temperatures drop into the upper teens 11PM Thursday night. Scattered lake effect snow is expected. A dusting to a quick inch or two is possible overnight in areas stuck under heavy snowbands. Temperatures drop to around 10° by Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Expect a cold Valentine’s Day with highs only reaching the upper teens. Spotty snow showers or flurries will linger into Friday morning, especially in the northern snowbelt. Clouds will clear out a bit with some peeks of sunshine possible. Skies continue clearing a but Friday night with temperatures dropping toward the middle single digits.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the cold Saturday morning, temperatures begin turning around quickly through the weekend, warming back to around 50° heading into the middle of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.