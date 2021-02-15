**WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the Valley until 1 p.m. Tuesday**



TODAY

Snow develops early morning, with accumulation of 1″ to 3″ by mid-afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper teens and wind chills in the lower teens.

High in the mid 20s.

A lull in the storm for isolated snow shower mid-afternoon.



TONIGHT

The second and more potent push of moisture moves in for late-day drive time and this evening. Snow, heavy at times tonight. We could get 1″ to 2″ per hour through the evening and overnight.

Chance for mix of freezing rain into southeast Mahoning County and Columbiana County late tonight toward midnight. Turning back to snow after 2 a.m. for those areas.

Snow tonight in the 4″ to 7″ range.

Low in the middle teens.



TOTAL ACCUMULATION PROJECTIONS

So all said, we could see 6″ to 13″ by noon Tuesday. Higher amounts look to be in western Mahoning, Trumbull and Mercer counties.



BE STORM READY

Have your emergency kit ready before you travel later today, tonight and overnight:

Blankets

Water

Nonperishable food

Jumper cables

Small shovel

Salt or cat litter

Cell phone and charger

Plenty of gas in the tank

TUESDAY

Snow showers likely for the morning Tuesday, with additional accumulation of 1″ to 2″.

High Tuesday in the lower 20s.



BITTER COLD INTO WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy and cold into Wednesday morning. Low in the lower single digits and wind chills -5° to -8°.



LULL WEDNESDAY BEFORE ANOTHER STORM THURSDAY & THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy and low to mid 20s for Wednesday.

Scattered snow showers into Wednesday night. Low in the upper teens.

Another storm moves in Thursday. This storm looks to be warmer, with better risk for mixed precipitation. Track of the storm is still in question. The track will determine snow accumulations. High in the lower 30s for Thursday.

Lower 20s with snow showers and chance for mix Thursday night.



COLDER INTO FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated snow showers Friday with a high in the upper 20s.

Cloudy and colder for Friday night, low in the upper single digits.



QUIET WEEKEND, WARMING SUNDAY

Partly sunny and chilly for Saturday, high in the low to mid 20s.

Partly cloudy and cold into Sunday morning. Low in the middle single digits.

Partly sunny and warmer for Sunday. High in the mid 30s.