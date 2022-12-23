(WYTV)

WINTER STORM

A large winter storm will impact the Valley today and keep cold temperatures around for Christmas weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills into the weekend. Colder air moves in this morning. A quick change to snow will take place with gusty wind and temperatures falling very fast. A flash freeze will be possible into the early morning hours. The risk for bursts of snow will stay in the forecast through the morning with up to 2 inches possible, isolated spots could see closer to 3 inches of snow before it tapers off into the early afternoon. The cold temperatures will only get colder through the day with readings dropping toward zero by late afternoon. Wind chill readings will drop into the -20 to -25 range, even colder at times. The threat for scattered snow showers will continue into the weekend with very cold air. Wind gusts will push to 50mph, or higher at times through Friday night.

ALERTS

Winter storm warnings and wind chill Warnings will go into effect through early Friday morning and will stay in effect through early Saturday.

WIND AND COLD

Wind will increase today with gusts up to 40 to 50mph, or higher into Friday night and Saturday. The highest wind will be Friday night. Look for the strong wind to push wind chill readings as low as -15 to -25, or colder. The coldest wind chills will end Saturday.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will continue to fall today with readings near 0 this afternoon. Temperatures will likely drop below zero into tonight.

RADAR AND SATELLITE

Rain will turn to snow quickly this morning. Snow showers will be likely to start the day. The chance for snow will taper into the afternoon. Blowing snow is expected.

FUTURE TRACKER

Snow showers will be likely to start the day. The highest risk for snow Friday will be early in the day. It is staying very windy and turning colder throughout the day. The chance for snow showers will continue Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will start below 0 on Saturday. Highs will only be in the upper single digits into the afternoon.

TODAY

We will see a flash freeze early. Snow is likely, especially this morning — blowing snow. Winds gusting up to 50 MPH. Temperatures falling to near zero this afternoon. Wind chills -20 to -30.

TONIGHT

There’s a chance of snow with blowing snow. Windy with 50 MPH gusts possible. Wind chills as low as -30.

TOMORROW

There’s a chance for snow with blowing snow. It’ll still be gusty, especially early in the day. Highs will be in the upper single digits with wind chills as cold as -10 to -20.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Snow is likely early with a chance for snow showers into the afternoon. Total snow into Friday night is 1 to 3 inches with up to 4 in spots. Windy with gusts 40 to 50+ mph. Temperatures will fall toward zero by late afternoon and evening with wind chill temperatures as low as -20°, or colder. Wind chills will turn very cold Friday night and Saturday. Much colder air will stick around behind this system. Highs will be near 9 on Christmas Eve with the chance for snow showers. Christmas Day will feature mostly cloudy skies with the chance for snow showers or flurries. Highs will be staying in the mid-teens. Scattered clouds Monday with a high around 20. Temperatures will return to the upper 20s on Tuesday and into the upper 30’s Wednesday. Look for better weather through the middle of the week with a high near 40 by Thursday. Temperatures continue to climb on Friday with highs in the upper 40s.