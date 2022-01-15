Winter storm expected to impact the region late Sunday into Monday

SATURDAY NIGHT TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Expect quiet weather for Saturday evening and much of the daylight hours Sunday. Highs will climb to the low-mid 30’s into Sunday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies early with increasing clouds expected into the afternoon hours.

UPDATE ON WINTER STORM

Snow will begin to fall from south to north beginning 6-9PM from south to north and continuing into Monday morning. The heaviest snowfall will fall between around 11PM Sunday and 6AM Monday. During this time, the potential for snowfall rates near an inch per hour are possible. Snow will wrap up into Monday afternoon and become more scattered as lake effect snowfall will be the primary threat into Monday night, primarily towards the snowbelt. Total snowfall accumulations look to be in the likely range of 8 to 11 inches. Some sleet or freezing rain could briefly mix into the snowfall into Sunday evening which could diminish the totals slightly. The exact track of the low pressure will determine a narrow corridor of heaviest snow. On the low end, we still expect to see 4 to 6 inches with some areas locally seeing over a foot possible.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Lake effect snow chances wrap up early Tuesday with temperatures in the 20’s. We will warm up into Tuesday night and Wednesday ahead of a storm system bringing with it the chance of rain and snow showers Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 30’s. Behind this storm system, though, some very cold air will be filtering into the region. Highs will struggle to reach the low 20s into next weekend with overnight lows falling near or even slightly below 0 going into next weekend.

Updates to the forecast will be live on 33 WYTV News at 11PM Saturday and 6 & 11PM Sunday.