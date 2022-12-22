(WYTV)

LATE WEEK WINTER STORM

ALERTS

A high wind watch and wind chill watch will go into effect for Mercer, Lawrence and Columbiana counties early Friday morning and will stay in effect through early Saturday. A winter storm warning and wind chill Warning will go into effect for Trumbull and Mahoning counties early Friday morning and will stay in effect through early Saturday.

WIND AND COLD

Wind will increase Friday with gusts up to 40 to 50mph, or higher into Friday night and Saturday. The highest wind will be Friday night. Look for the strong wind to push wind chill readings as low as -10 to -20, or colder.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are in the low 30s to start the day. Most spots will return to the upper 30s this afternoon.

RADAR AND SATELLITE

The next chance for precipitation will push into the area this morning. The risk for a wintry mix will be possible and then turn to all rain showers as temperatures warm up. The risk for rain will change to snow as cold air plows in early Friday morning.

FUTURE TRACKER

TODAY

Mostly cloudy. Chance for a wintry mix early. Scattered rain showers this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT

Rain showers early. Turning cold with rain turning to snow toward morning. Flash freeze expected. Becoming windy.

TOMORROW

Rain to snow early. Snow showers continuing into the afternoon. Windy with gusts 40 to 50 MPH. Temperatures will fall into the single digits into the afternoon.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

The next chance for precipitation will push into the area Thursday morning from a storm moving up the coast. The risk for a wintry mix will be possible and then turn to all rain showers as temperatures warm up. The risk for rain will change to snow as cold air plows in early Friday morning. Snow and wind expected to start Friday. The highest risk for snow Friday will be early in the day. Staying very windy and turning colder through the day. Wind chills will turn very cold Friday night and Saturday. Much colder air will stick around behind this system. Highs will be near 10 on Christmas Eve with the chance for snow showers. Christmas Day will feature mostly cloudy skies with the chance for snow showers or flurries. Highs staying in the mid teens. Scattered clouds Monday with a high in the low 20’s. Temperatures will return to the upper 20s on Tuesday and into the middle 30’s Wednesday.