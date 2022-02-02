WINTER STORM ALERTS GO ACTIVE TONIGHT

(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mild this morning in the lower 30’s. Cloudy with rain showers developing into the late afternoon. High in the lower 40’s.



FEBRUARY STORM – TONIGHT ALERTS GO ACTIVE

Rain showers likely tonight, mixing with sleet, freezing rain, or snow late tonight for Trumbull and Mercer County. Mainly rain elsewhere overnight. Light accumulation of sleet or snow possible by Daybreak.

Low in the upper 20’s.

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR TRUMBULL COUNTY – HIGHER SNOW TOTALS

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MAHONING COUNTY – SLEET AND SNOW ACCUMULATION

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE REST OF THE VALLEY



THURSDAY

Snow, sleet and freezing rain at various times for Thursday. Hazardous travel likely. Isolated power outages.

SNOW/SLEET PROJECTIONS: THURSDAY

1″-3″ of snow and sleet into the afternoon for Columbiana county. Freezing rain and sleet could bring up to a half inch or higher. A 1/2″ of ice adds 500 pounds to a power line.

2″-4″ Mahoning and Lawrence Counties.

3″-5″ in Trumbull and Mercer.

Temperatures steady Thursday around 30°. Falling into the mid 20′ late day and evening as precipitation type becomes all snow.



SNOW/SLEET PROJECTIONS: THURSDAY NIGHT

1″ to 2″ Columbiana County SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN CHANGING TO SNOW LATE EVENING

2″-4″ Mahoning and Lawrence Counties.

2″-4″ in Trumbull and Mercer.



COLDER FRIDAY AND INTO SATURDAY FRIGID WEATHER

Colder, low in the middle teens. Early snow showers Friday, cloudy afternoon and colder.

High in the lower 20’s.

Chance for a snow shower Friday night. Frigid. Low about 4 below into Saturday morning.

Cold with sunshine and clouds Saturday. High only around 20°.

Low just above zero Sunday morning and partly cloudy.



WARMER SUNDAY AND MONDAY

High in the lower 30’s Sunday and partly sunny.

Low in the middle teens Sunday night and cloudy. High in the lower 30’s with a slight chance for light snow on Monday.

Low in the middle teens and mostly cloudy Monday night.

Partly sunny and upper 20’s Tuesday. Low around 20° Tuesday night and mostly cloudy.

Low to mid 30’s Wednesday with a chance for snow showers and mostly cloudy.