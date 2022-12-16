While it may already feel like winter outside with the snow showers and cold temperatures around, the official start of the winter season is still several days away.

When is the first day of winter?

In the northern hemisphere, the first day of winter coincides with the winter solstice.

Each year, the winter solstice usually occurs around Dec. 21 or 22.

This year, the winter solstice will occur at 4:48 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, marking the official start of winter.

What is the winter solstice?

The winter solstice occurs twice a year, once for the northern hemisphere and again for the southern hemisphere.

In the northern hemisphere, the winter solstice occurs in late December, usually on the 21st or 22nd. In the southern hemisphere, the winter solstice occurs in late June, usually on the 20th or the 21st.

Here in the northern hemisphere, the winter solstice marks the moment when the hemisphere is tilted at its furthest point away from the sun.

The solstice also marks the start of the astronomical winter season. The day is known as the shortest day of the year because it has the fewest hours of sunlight. Youngstown will see just under 9 hours and 13 minutes of daylight on the first day of winter.

The good news is that after the winter solstice, the amount of daylight will slowly begin to increase, with Youngstown gaining about 3 minutes of daylight by Jan. 1.

What will the weather be like in Youngstown on the first day of winter?

While the start of winter is still several days out, there will be a noticeable change in temperatures for the start of the winter season.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be down into the upper 20s for highs. Temperatures will then drop into the low 20s by Friday. While Wednesday looks mainly dry across our area, snow showers will return to the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

To keep up to date with the weather for the start of the winter season, check out the 7-day Forecast.