(WKBN) — It’s the start of March, which means meteorological winter has come and gone. Meteorological winter consists of December, January and February, and we can officially put the 2022-2023 winter season into the record books.

With this winter featuring warm temperatures and very little snow, it likely won’t come as a surprise when I say that this winter is going into the record books as one of the warmest and least snowiest winters on record.

How warm was it this winter in Youngstown, Ohio?

While there were a few cold spells this winter, the majority of the days had above-average temperatures. Throughout this winter, there were 25 with high temperatures 50° or warmer. Of those days, 20 had high temperatures in the 50s and five days had high temperatures in the 60s.

On the other end, there were 16 days this winter where the high temperature was at the freezing mark or colder. The coldest days of winter were right around Christmas, when the high temperature was a bitter cold 12° on Dec. 24 to 25.

Overall, this winter will go down as the third warmest on record with an average temperature of 35° and the warmest since the winter of 1932-33 when the average temperature was 35.4°.

Breaking this down by month, December was near-normal, while January and February were both well above normal.

Month Normal Temperature Departure from Normal December 32.3° 0.2° January 35.5° 8.7° February 37.2° 8.2° Youngstown, Ohio, normal temperatures during meteorological winter 2022-23

January and February both went into the record books. January went down as the sixth warmest on record and the warmest since 2006. February went down as the second warmest February on record and the warmest since 2017.

How much snow did Youngstown, Ohio, get this winter?

With the winter being warm, it’s no surprise that there was very little snow. Only 14.9 inches of snow fell this winter, which puts this winter into the record books as the third least snowiest winter on record.

Breaking this down by month, December and January each picked up several inches of snow. December picked up 5.4 inches of snow while January recorded just over 9 inches of snow.

On the other hand, February didn’t even record 0.5 inches of snow at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. 0.5 inches of snow put February into the record books at the second least snowiest on record and the least snowiest February since 1943.

Month Snowfall Departure from Normal December 5.4″ -9.4″ January 9.1″ -10.5″ February 0.4″ -14.7″ Youngstown, Ohio, snowfall during meteorological winter 2022-23

How much rain did Youngstown, Ohio, get this winter?

With this winter being warm with little snowfall, most of the precipitation this winter came in the form of rain. Forty-five days this winter featured rainfall of at least 0.1 inch. Overall, 8.46 inches of rain was recorded between December and February.

Breaking it down by month, January was the wettest month, with 4.85 inches of rain being recorded.

February was the second wettest month with just over 2 inches of rainfall.

December featured the least amount of rain with around 1.5 inches of rainfall.