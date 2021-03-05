Winter coats for the weekend, spring jacket weather returns next week

Little change in temperatures until winds shift to the southwest and a surge of warmer air builds in. Next week will feel a lot more like spring for the Valley:

TONIGHT

Clouds increase again overnight as a reinforcing shot of colder air pushes into the area. That trough will also have a tad more moisture associated with it and brings an increase in clouds. We will continue with a northwest flow over the lake and will once again have a low chance at a couple overnight flurries. The winds remain brisk and wind chills continue to be a factor for us. Lows will be in the lower 20s with wind chills falling to as low as 10° overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be another cold day with plenty of clouds at the start. A few isolated flurries are possible, mainly in the morning. Skies will become partly sunny into the afternoon with highs only warming to the lower to mid-30s. Once again, blustery winds remain a variable for the area and will drive wind chills down into the 20s through the day.

Saturday Night

Skies will be partly to mostly clear early Saturday night with increasing clouds into Sunday morning. A few stray flurries are possible overnight as lows drop to around 20°. Winds finally drop a bit so wind chills won’t be as low, however, enough of a breeze will be present to drop wind chills to the mid-teens.

Sunday

Sunday starts off with lots of clouds and a chance for a few morning flurries. Much like the last couple of days, clouds will begin to break into the afternoon. Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny with blustery winds returning. Highs will be in the mid-30s but wind chills will hover in the 20s again during the day. The temperatures drop back into the 20s Sunday night and will turn much warmer Monday as the pattern shifts into next week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week will be much warmer. Highs return to the 50s Monday and will near 60° Tuesday. Both days are looking dry with some sun. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and around 60° Thursday. The first half of the week will be dry with some sun and you’ll want to take full advantage of both. The next storm system will move into the region Thursday, bringing lots of clouds and rain showers. Behind that storm will come another drop in temperatures into next weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.