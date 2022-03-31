(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Wind advisory for today until 2pm today for Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Windy and warm this morning, in the mid to upper 60’s.

Rain showers, mainly this morning. Temperatures slipping into the mid 60’s by 1pm. Upper 50’s by 7pm. Windy, with gusts up to 45mph.



COLDER FRIDAY, MORE SEASONAL FOR THE WEEKEND

Colder tonight, with a low in the mid 30’s. Chance for a few rain or snow showers toward Daybreak.

Off and on snow or rain showers Friday. Cooler with a high around 40°.

Partly cloudy Friday night, with a low in the upper 20’s.

Partly sunny Saturday with a high in the lower 50’s.

Rain chance Saturday night, turning to snow showers overnight. Low in the mid 30’s.

Light snow early Sunday morning, mostly cloudy for the majority of the day. High in the mid 40’s.



ISOLATED SHOWER MONDAY, RAIN LIKELY TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy and low in the mid 30’s Sunday night.

Mostly cloudy Monday with a chance for afternoon showers. High around 50°.

Chance for showers and mostly cloudy Monday night. Low around 40°.

Scattered showers Tuesday, high in the mid 50’s.

Chance for showers Tuesday night, with a low in the low to mid 40’s.



COOLING LATE WEEK

Isolated shower for Wednesday, high in the upper 50’s.

Isolated shower chance Wednesday night, with a low around 40°.

Upper 40’s Thursday with cloudy skies and a shower chance.