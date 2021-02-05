Windy with falling temperatures Friday

TONIGHTSkies are cloudy for tonight snow, mixing with rain, will be likely overnight. A lot of the precipitation will fall in the form of snow, especially early. Temperatures hovering around freezing will aid in road clearing. Still, slushy coatings on roadways are possible this evening and overnight which will slicken up travel at times. Accumulation of a coating up to two inches locally is possible. A lingering mix of rain and snow is possible early Friday morning but tapers by mid-morning as a cold front clears the area.

FRIDAYGusty winds and falling temperatures will be the main story to wrap up the workweek. A cold front clears our area early in the morning Friday. Along the front will be some snow, mixing with rain, during the early morning commute. Precipitation ends quickly, right around sunrise, with only isolated flurries expected for the remainder of the day. Winds will be between 10-25 mph and can gust to around 35 mph. Temperatures will fall from the mid-30s at sunrise to the mid-20s by late morning. The rest of the day will be spent in the 20s. but gusty wind will lead to wind chills between 10° to 20° throughout the day. Black ice will be possible with the rapid drop in temperatures.