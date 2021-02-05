TODAY
Be alert for icy spots as temperatures have dropped quickly below freezing this morning.
Chance for isolated snow showers today, with clouds and some sunny breaks. Blustery with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Wind chills in the teens.
ISOLATED SNOW SHOWER AND COLDER TONIGHT
Cold tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Brief snow shower possible with an inch or less.
Low around 10° with single-digit wind chills.
PARTLY SUNNY SATURDAY, SCATTERED SNOW SUNDAY
High tomorrow in the low to mid 20s with partly sunny skies. Cloudy Saturday night with isolated snow shower chance. Low in the lower teens. Chance for snow showers for Sunday with light accumulations. High in the lower 20s.
FRIGID SUNDAY NIGHT
Blustery and frigid Sunday night, with a low in the middle single-digits and slightly below zero wind chills. Mainly cloudy.
CLOUDY AND CHILLY FOR MONDAY, BRIEFLY WARMER FOR TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy and low to mid 20s for Monday.
Low in the lower teens for Monday night and cloudy.
Scattered snow showers as a push of warmer air briefly moves in. High in the lower 30s Tuesday.
COLD SNAP GRIPS VALLEY FOR LATE WEEK
Cold going into Wednesday morning with a low in the middle teens.
Mostly cloudy. Thursday high only in the low to mid 20s.
Low in the middle teens Thursday night.
A reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives Friday. Early high in the upper teens
with temperatures falling through the day. Chance for isolated snow showers.
Windy with falling temperatures Friday
Slick roads possible today with quick temperature drop
TODAY