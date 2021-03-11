Windy, wet but still mild Thursday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOKMostly clear and mild this morning. Wide array of temperatures around the Valley.Low to mid 30s to mid to upper 40s at the airport.Sunny this morning with increasing clouds for the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. We might reach record temperatures. The record high is 69° from 1986.

MILD TONIGHT WITH SPOTTY SHOWERCloudy and mild tonight, low in the lower 50s and a slight chance for a passing shower overnight.

SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS THURSDAYShower chance for Thursday morning, with scattered showers likely into the afternoon. Gusty winds up to 30 mph. Temperatures stay mild in the mid 60s.Showers likely Thursday night. Low around 40° and breezy.

FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY, COOLER AND DRY WEEKENDEarly temperatures in the mid 50s Friday with a slight shower chance early.Falling temperatures into the afternoon and evening.Partly cloudy and cold Friday night, low in the mid 20s.Sunny Saturday and seasonal, low 40s.Chilly Saturday night, with a low in the lower 20s and partly cloudy.Partly cloudy and mid 40s for Sunday.Mid 20s Sunday night with cloudy skies.

WARMER WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY WEEKShower chance for Monday with a warmer high around 50°.Mid 30s with a shower chance Monday night.Partly sunny and a few isolated showers for Tuesday with a high in the lower 50s.Low around 40° Tuesday night with cloudy skies and a chance for a passing shower.Mid 50s Wednesday with mainly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a sprinkle.