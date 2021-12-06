Windy rain and falling temperatures Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Windy with rain this morning. It’s warm but we’re going to see falling temperatures today.

Early high in the lower 50’s with temperatures in the mid 30’s by mid afternoon.

Rain will be most likely in the morning, with cloudy skies into the mid to late afternoon. Up to a half inch or rain by late day.



COLDER TONIGHT, ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS

Cold tonight, with isolated snow showers, mainly Northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties.

Low in the mid 20’s.



COLDER TUESDAY, WINTRY MIX MID-WEEK

Mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday. High around 30°.

Chance for snow showers Tuesday night, with little accumulation less than an inch. Low in the low to mid 20’s.

Chance for snow showers Wednesday, with a rain snow mix chance into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 30’s.

Chance for snow showers Wednesday night. Low in the lower 20’s.

Mid to upper 30’s Thursday and mostly cloudy skies.

Lower 30’s Thursday night and cloudy.



WARMING UP FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Low to mid 40’s with a chance for a few rain showers Friday.

Heating up for the weekend. Low around 40° Friday night and a chance for a few evening rain showers. Warm rain likely Saturday. High in the mid to upper 50’s.

Low in the low to mid 30’s Saturday night and rain/snow showers turning to snow showers late and overnight.



COOING SUNDAY WITH WINTRY MIX LIKELY

Lower 40’s Sunday. Cloudy with rain/snow showers at times.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a low in the upper 20’s.

Mid 40’s Monday and partly sunny skies.