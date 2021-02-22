Windy, isolated wintry mix Monday

TONIGHTA little lake effect snow develops around the area tonight. Expect spotty snow showers and flurries this evening and continuing overnight. These won't produce a whole lot of snow with accumulations of a light coating up to an isolated inch. The other story tonight will be the colder temperatures. Lows fall to around 10°. It will be blustery and this will drive those wind chills down. Winds will be out of the west around 5-15 mph. Overnight wind chills will drop to around 0° at times tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdayLingering lake effect snow showers will be around Saturday morning, especially through the snowbelt. Little additional accumulation outside of an isolated coating will occur. The chance for snow tapers into the early afternoon. It will be cold and blustery throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 20s. Blustery winds will keep wind chills in the lower teens much of the day.