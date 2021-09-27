Windy and warmer Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK
Upper 50’s and partly cloudy this morning.
Mostly to partly sunny Monday. High in the upper 70’s. Windy conditions with near 25mph gusts at times.
INCREASING CLOUDS AND RAIN CHANCE TONIGHT
Mainly cloudy, with a slight chance for isolated rain showers Monday night. Slight thunderstorm chance.
Low in the upper 50’s.
EARLY RAIN OR STORM CHANCE TUESDAY AND COOLER
Early rain shower chance Tuesday. Partly sunny afternoon. High in the mid 70’s.
Partly cloudy Tuesday night, low in the mid 40’s.
DRY STRETCH FOR MID TO LATE WEEK
Sunshine and seasonal temps for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Low to mid 70’s Wednesday. Mostly sunny.
Lower 50’s Wednesday overnight, partly cloudy.
Lower 70’s for Thursday and sunny skies.
Upper 40’s into Friday morning.
Mostly sunny and high around 70° Friday.
Friday night, partly cloudy with a low in the lower 50’s.
NICE SATURDAY, SHOWER CHANCE FOR PANERATHON
Upper 60’s Saturday and mainly sunny.
Upper 40’s for Saturday night and partly cloudy.
Chance for a shower Sunday for Panerathon. Mid 50’s for the run or walk. Warming to about 70° into the afternoon.
