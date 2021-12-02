Windy and warm for Thursday

(WYTV) - The holidays are a time when family and friends meet and spend quality time together, but it might also be a good time to consider bringing up the subject of a living will for those older family members.

Dr. Maisha Robinson, a neurologist from the Mayo Clinic, said it's one of the best gifts you can give your family as an older adult because with a living will, family can honor your wishes and preferences and not worry about making those difficult decisions on their own.