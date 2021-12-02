Windy and warm for Thursday

(WYTV)
THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Wet roads and mild temperatures in the upper 30’s. A light drizzle or mist early, otherwise a nice warm day for December. High in the low to mid 50’s. Windy, with 30 mph gusts possible. Sunshine and clouds this afternoon.
COOLING FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Cooler tonight and Friday. Low in the lower 30’s tonight and mostly cloudy.
Cloudy with a chance for a few sprinkles or flurries Friday. High in the upper 30’s.
Partly cloudy and low around 30° Friday night.
Lower 40’s and partly sunny for Saturday.
Upper 20’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.
WARMING SUNDAY AHEAD OF ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN SUNDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds for Sunday. Warming up to around 50°.
Rain showers likely Sunday night. Mild, with a low in the mid 40’s.
TURNING COLDER EARLY WEEK
Falling temperatures through Monday. Starting in the mid 40’s in the morning, and falling into the lower 30’s late day. Rain, mixing with and changing to snow into the afternoon.
Colder Monday night, chance for a few snow showers. Low in the mid 20’s.
Mostly cloudy and lower 30’s for Tuesday.
Upper 20’s and mostly cloudy Tuesday night.
High around 40° Wednesday. Rain or snow mix possible. Low in the mid 20’s Wednesday night and a chance for snow showers. Upper 30’s and chance for rain or snow mix next Thursday.