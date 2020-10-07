Windy and mild Wednesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOKClear skies and temperatures in the lower 40's early morning.Sunny and warmer today. High in the mid to upper 60's for a warmer day Tuesday. A little breezy, with gusts up to 20 mph today.

WARMER TONIGHT, GUSTY WINDS WEDNESDAYClear skies tonight, and warmer. Low in the lower 50's. Sunny and gusty winds up to 30 mph tomorrow. Slight shower chance in the morning into Northeast Mercer county. High around 70°.

COOLING WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAYCooler Wednesday night, with slight chance for a sprinkle. A low in the mid 40's. Sunny and cooler Thursday, with a high around 60°. Clear and cool Thursday night, low in the low to mid 40's.

WARMING INTO THE WEEKENDSunny and warmer Friday, with a high in the upper 60's. Clear and low 50's Friday night. Push of warmer air moves in for the weekend. Increasing clouds Saturday, with a high in the mid 70's. Cloudy skies and mild Saturday night. Low in the mid 50's.

SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAY; WATCHING FOR DELTA REMNANTSChance for isolated shower on Sunday, with a high in the low to mid 70's. Mid 50's and isolated showers Sunday night. Partly sunny and a shower chance for Monday, with a high around 70°. Low around 50° Monday night with a chance for a shower. Chance for showers Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 70's.