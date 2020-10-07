WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Breezy and mild this morning. 15 to 20 degrees warmer this morning from yesterday. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Sunshine and clouds today, with a
high around the lower 70’s. Windy with 30 mph gusts at times. Slight chance for a sprinkle in the northeast area of Mercer County.
COOLING TONIGHT AND THURSDAY
Cooler tonight and partly cloudy, with a low in the mid 40’s.
Partly sunny and a high in the lower 60’s Thursday.
TEMPERATURES RAMPING BACK UP FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Clear and cool with a low in the mid 40’s Thursday night.
Warmer Friday, with mostly sunny skies and a high around 70°.
Partly cloudy Friday night, and a low in the mid 50’s.
Partly sunny and warm Saturday, with an unseasonable warm mid 70’s.
REMNANTS OF DELTA COULD BRING RAIN LATE WEEKEND AND EARLY WEEK
Cloudy with a shower chance on Sunday, with a high in the lower 70’s.
Isolated shower Sunday night, with a low around 50°.
High around 70° Monday, with an isolated shower chance.
Isolated shower chance and a low in the lower 50’s.
Mid 60’s and partly sunny Tuesday with isolated shower chance. Lower 50’s.
Mid 60’s and partly sunny Wednesday, with a slight shower chance.
Windy and mild Wednesday
Cool Thursday, but heating up into the weekend
