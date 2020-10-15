Winds picking up tonight, cold front arriving Thursday with showers and cooler temps

Winds will be a bit gusty at times tonight and rain showers are expected Thursday -- This storm system will bring much cooler weather Friday and a chance for frost Friday night:

TONIGHT

Winds pick up overnight as our next storm system approaches from the west-northwest. We are looking at gusts up to 30-40MPH possible at times overnight. Temperatures will remain mild with lows only falling to the middle to lower 50s. Scattered clouds will continue into the night.

THURSDAY

Blustery wind continues Thursday morning, though winds won’t be as strong by the afternoon. Clouds will be increasing through the morning with overcast skies expected by late-morning/early-afternoon. We reach our high temperature early in the afternoon, when temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Rain showers develop through the mid-afternoon with showers likely into the evening. We will see a quick drop in temperatures once the showers begin, and temperatures will turn much cooler by the late-evening. The scattered showers turn more isolated late in the evening and overnight. Lows will drop toward the upper 30s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

We end the workweek much cooler. Highs Friday will be in the lower to mid-50s for the Valley. A few lingering showers or sprinkles are possible in the morning, especially in the snowbelt. Expect peeks of sunshine with scattered clouds through the day. Weather will be quiet for high school football games Friday evening but it will be chilly. Temperatures are likely to drop toward the upper 30s by the final plays. Lows overnight Friday into Saturday settle into the mid-30s. Areas of frost are likely Friday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is looking like a nice and cool Fall day. Highs will remain in the 50s with some sunshine. Sunday is also looking nice with increasing clouds and slightly warmer temperatures. The pattern will turn stormy again early next week with rain chances returning to the forecast Monday.

