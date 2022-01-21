Wind chills feel below zero Friday morning

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Cold this morning. Temperatures are around zero, on average, with wind chills –3° to –10° with a light breeze.

Sun and clouds this morning, with mostly sunny skies into the afternoon.

High in the mid to upper teens.



CLEAR AND BITTER COLD TONIGHT

Coldest night since 2019 tonight. Low –5 with mainly clear skies. Wind chills range from –8 to –10 into Saturday morning.



WARMER SATURDAY NIGHT, SCATTERED SNOW LIKELY SUNDAY

Partly sunny Saturday, warmer, in the lower-20s.

Not as cold Saturday night, low in the middle0teens.

Cloudy Sunday with afternoon snow showers likely. High in the low to mid 20’s. An inch of snow is possible.

Colder Sunday night, with a low in the mid to upper single-digits.



AFTERNOON SNOW CHANCE MONDAY, FALLING TEMPERATURES TUESDAY

Chance for snow showers Monday in the afternoon, high in the mid to upper 20’s.

Chance for snow showers Monday night, with a low in the lower 20’s for a warmer night.

Low 30’s Tuesday early, but falling temperatures into the afternoon. Chance for snow showers.



FRIGID LATE WEEK, MODERATING INTO FRIDAY

Low around 10° into Wednesday morning, a chance for a snow shower.

-3° into Thursday morning, with a passing flurry.

High in the upper teens Thursday, with sunshine and clouds.

Low around 8° into Friday morning, partly cloudy.

Mid to upper 20’s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies