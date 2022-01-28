Wind chill advisories in effect tonight, cold weekend but warmer week ahead

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Trumbull, Mahoning, Mercer, Columbiana, and Lawrence counties through Saturday morning. Wind chill values as low as -15° are possible at times. In addition to bundling yourself, all pets should be brought indoors or must have adequate shelter from the cold.

TONIGHT

Frigid temperatures return tonight with lows dropping to around 0°. Wind chills will be as low as -15° overnight. We will continue to see occasional flurries but accumulating snow is not expected overnight. Clouds start to scatter out a bit toward morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be a lot like this past Wednesday. The frigid morning will give way to a cold afternoon. Highs will be in the middle teens but wind chills will be in the single digits through the day. Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. A few flurries are possible, mainly in the morning, but accumulating snow is not expected.

Saturday Night

Brrr! This will be another very frigid night. Temps will be in the single digits for the evening. Skies will be partly to mostly clear going into the overnight and temps will drop fast. Overnight lows head back below zero with temps dropping to around -4° by morning.

Sunday

After the frigid start to the day comes a slightly warmer afternoon. Highs will rise to the mid-20s. Clouds increase early Sunday. While we have a chance for some peeks of morning sunshine, we will become overcast by late morning as another Alberta Clipper approaches. The chance for snow showers climbs into the late afternoon and evening. This system won’t produce a lot of snow but we will have the chance at enough to coat roadways and slicken things up for the evening. The chance for snow ends by Sunday night. Lows by daybreak Monday drop to the upper single digits.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be trending warmer next week with highs rising to around 30° Monday. It will be a partly sunny day. A few passing rain showers are possible Tuesday afternoon as highs rise to the upper 30s. We will be watching Wednesday and Thursday as a large storm system approaches the Valley. That system will pump some warmer temperatures into the region but we are also going to have to keep an eye out for a wintry mix and snow as cold returns for the end of the week.

