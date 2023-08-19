Wildfires continue to rage in multiple parts of Canada and this week’s weather pattern will cause multiple rounds of smoke to infiltrate our atmosphere.

This round of smoke is from wildfires that are burning in the Canadian province British Columbia. The smoke will begin to drift into our area later Saturday afternoon, but the big question is: Will it affect air quality?

Wildfire smoke over the Valley Saturday at 7 p.m.

The image above shows wildfire smoke over the Valley Saturday night at 7 p.m. Thankfully, this round of smoke will once again be elevated.

Therefore, other than a hazy presence in the sky, the smoke is not likely to affect surface air quality. This is reflected in the air quality forecast below:

Data are provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The highest AQI of 2023 (June 28) is plotted as a reference point.

The air quality index (AQI) is a measure of the quality of air. The higher the AQI then the worse the air quality is. You can see that the air quality is forecast to stay in the yellow zone which is considered “moderate”.

The AQI is forecast to stay in the moderate zone throughout the week which will result in little to no effects on animals, humans and plants.

Thankfully, the air quality will not be as poor as it was on June 28, when the smoke at the surface was causing decreased visibility.

Unfortunately, there will be multiple other opportunities for wildfire smoke in our atmosphere as the fires continue to blaze in Canada.

You can always stay up-to-date on your air quality forecast by viewing our Storm Team 27 forecast.