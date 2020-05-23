Who’s ready for a taste of summer?! Warmer temps arrive this weekend with hot an humid days in the extended outlook

High temperatures will be around 10° to 20° above average into next week -- Breakdown of which days are looking the hottest here:

TONIGHT

Occasional showers or sprinkles will continue through the evening. Any rain overnight will be isolated. The bigger variable overnight will be the areas of fog developing. Fog may be dense in spots into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s for overnight lows.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will start off with areas of fog in the morning. Fog will burn off toward late-morning as skies become partly sunny. It will be a warmer day as highs rise to the mid to upper 70s. There will be a very low chance for an isolated afternoon shower to develop.

Saturday Night

Skies will be partly to mostly clear Saturday night. Temperatures will be comfortably cool. Lows will settle into the upper 50s.

Sunday

Sunday is the start of a stretch of warm and summer-like days. Highs Sunday afternoon will warm to the lower to mid-80s. You will notice an up-tick in humidity as dew points begin climbing into the 60s. The day is looking partly sunny. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, especially into the afternoon and early evening. It does not look like a washout from start to finish but be prepared for downpours to be scattered around the region for the second part of the day. An isolated feisty storm is also not out of the cards for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week will seem a lot like mid-summer with well above average temperatures and a jump in humidity. Temperatures will be in the 80s all week and dew points jump to at least the middle to upper 60s. There will be ample moisture in place and each day will have the chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. It does look like any pop-up t-storms will be very isolated through the fist half of the week with a much higher chance for scattered t-storms for the second half of the week. The best chance for seeing any wet weather will be during the warmest parts of the day, mid-afternoon into early evening. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like the warmest with highs likely to be in the middle to upper 80s and heat indices potentially climbing into the 90s!

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.