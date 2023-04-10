Monday, April 10 is the fourth day in a row of dry weather in the area. As of writing, it will still be several days before the next chance of any precipitation arrives.

This got us thinking: What is the most days we’ve gone without any rain in the area?

While the current dry stretch is certainly nice and needed for many, it will be far from any records.

How long will the current dry stretch be and when will rain return to the Youngstown area?

Youngstown area chance of precipitation for the next seven days as of Monday, April 10, 2023

The last day precipitation was measured at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport was Thursday, April 6. Total rainfall came in at 0.02″ that day.

Current data shows continued dry weather throughout the workweek.

The next chance for rain arrives Saturday. Assuming there is enough moisture for showers and the rain impacts the climate reporting center at the airport that day, the current stretch of dry days would end at 8 days. Rain chances are lower Saturday than Sunday, but current data shows more widespread showers looking likely Sunday.

If we can stay dry Saturday, too, then the total number of dry days would be 9.

When and how long was the longest stretch of dry days in the Youngstown area?

The grand total for longest consecutive days without even a trace of precipitation in the Youngstown area is 25 days. It is a tie between a stretch of days in 1963 and 1922 for longest stretch. No precipitation was measured at the Youngstown climate site from Oct. 4 through Oct. 28, 1963. The same goes for Sept. 13 through Oct. 7, 1922.

The 10 longest stretches of dry weather on record are all 20 days or longer. All but one of those stretches of days occurred in the latter half of the year. The lone span of dry days in the top 10 list for the first half of the year occurred in April 1942.

Below is the detailed list of the top ten longest stretches of dry days in the Youngstown area:

Top 10 longest number of consecutive days without any precipitation at the Youngstown climate reporting site.

The maximum number of data entries we can pull for this stat are the top 99 occurrences. Of those entries, the majority of our top 99 dry stretches of days have occurred through the second half of the year. A total of 62 of the top 99 longest dry stretches started between July 1 to Dec. 31, or 62.6%. That leaves 37.4% of those spans of days occurring during the first half of the year.