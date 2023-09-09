Isolated rain and thunderstorm chances are in the Valley’s forecast for this weekend, making weather unsettled for the next few days.

Many meteorologists use this term “unsettled” when forecasting weather like this. What does it actually mean?

Defining unsettled weather

According to the National Weather Service, unsettled weather describes a condition in the atmosphere that’s likely to produce precipitation. The term is typically associated with passing low pressure systems, fronts, and other phenomenon when precipitation is expected.

When meteorologists talk about unsettled weather, it has to do with when an area could see rain and how much rain an area could get. It can often make forecasts hard to predict. The Valley’s weather for Saturday and Sunday is a great example of unsettled weather.

Unsettled weather conditions in the Valley

The weather setup heading into Saturday featured a cold front associated with a low pressure system. It has moved from the south to the north along the eastern United States. Below is a radar image of that system from 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Notice how there is a cell of showers in western Pennsylvania. Some thunderstorms are also associated with this cell. Some showers are also popping up in eastern Ohio near the West Virginia panhandle.

How is this unsettled weather impacting us close to home? Below is another radar image from 11 a.m. Saturday morning, but it’s zoomed in on the Mahoning Valley.

At a closer look, much of the rain and thunder is just east of the Mahoning Valley. However, because of the conditions mentioned above, an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out here.

It won’t be a complete wash out and there will be dry weather. Some places may not even see rain. The isolated shower and storm chance is mentioned because of the atmospheric conditions likely to produce rain, deeming the weather unsettled.