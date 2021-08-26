Wettest August on record

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog this morning. Less than a mile visibility in spots.

Partly cloudy otherwise, warm and muggy. Temperatures in the upper 60’s

and dew points in the mid to upper 60’s. Another warm and humid day today. Partly sunny and humid with a slight chance for a few downpours or thunderstorms. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Heat index in the mid 90’s. Keep pumping the fluids today, and take frequent breaks while working outside.



PATCHY FOG TONIGHT

Slight storm chance tonight, mainly partly cloudy and humid. Low in the upper 60’s.



ISOLATED STORMS FRIDAY, SLIGHT CHANCE DURING FOOTBALL GAMES

Partly sunny Friday with isolated storms and possible downpours into the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s and humid.

Isolated storms possible for high school football.

Overnight clearing and warm. Low in the upper 60’s.



HUMID WEATHER CONTINUES THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storm chance Saturday afternoon. High in the mid to upper 80’s.

Early evening storm chance Saturday evening, mainly muggy. Low in the upper 60’s.

Partly sunny Sunday with a slight chance for an isolated storm. High in the mid to upper 80’s and humid. . Early evening storm chance Sunday evening, mainly muggy. Low in the upper 60’s.



STORMS LIKELY EARLY WEEK AS COOLER AIR ARRIVES

Showers and storms likely Monday as cooler weather moves in. High in the low to mid 80’s and humid. Scattered showers and storms Monday night. Low in the mid 60’s.

Chance for a few lingering showers or storms Tuesday.

Cooler, with a high around 80°.



COOLER AND LESS HUMID FOR MID WEEK FOR THE START OF THE CANFIELD FAIR

Mostly clear, cooler and not as humid Tuesday night. Low in the lower 60’s.

Mostly sunny Wednesday and cool. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Lower 60’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.

Partly sunny Thursday, high in the mid to upper 70’s.