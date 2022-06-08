TONIGHT

Rain and storms are likely tonight. We will have the chance for an isolated strong storm this evening and early tonight. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of severe weather for portions of Columbiana County. The primary hazard would be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts. Heavy rain will be possible and there will be the potential for localized flooding. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY

A few lingering showers will be possible early Thursday morning. Clouds will gradually clear out throughout the day with partly sunny by the afternoon. Thursday will be cooler with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for afternoon highs.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cool conditions will continue for Friday and into the weekend with temperatures staying in the low 70s for highs. An isolated shower will be possible Friday afternoon. Chances for showers will continue into the weekend with rain possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Warmer temperatures are on the way for next week with high temperatures in the upper 70s on Monday and 80s by Tuesday.

