(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Morning showers and weak thunderstorm chance. Temperatures in the upper 60’s and muggy.

Mainly cloudy this afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible. High in the low to mid 80’s but humid.



MAINLY CLOUDY TONIGHT AND THURSDAY

Mainly cloudy tonight, muggy in the mid 60’s.

Partly sunny Thursday. High in the low to mid 80’s.



SHOWERS LIKELY THURSDAY NIGHT, ISOLATED STORMS FRIDAY

Showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday night. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.

Partly sunny with a few showers or storms Friday, mainly in the morning. High in the low to mid 80’s. Clearing and cooler Friday night. Low around 60°.



COOL AND DRY WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday, high in the lower 80’s.

Mostly clear and cool in the mid 50’s Saturday night.

Mostly to partly sunny Sunday with a high in the lower 80’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 50’s for Sunday night.



WARMING UP INTO THE NEW WEEK

Partly sunny and mid to upper 80’s Monday.

Low to mid 60’s Monday night. Slight chance for a shower or storm.

Mid 80’s Tuesday with isolated showers or storms.

Isolated showers of storms Tuesday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

Partly sunny with a few showers for next Wednesday. High in the lower 80’s.