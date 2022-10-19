(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mainly wet roads, but watch for some icy patches. Mid to upper 30’s this morning.

Morning snow/rain mix, with all rain showers late morning and into the afternoon.

High only around 40° and breezy.



FREEZE WATCH TONIGHT

Rain showers wrap up this evening, mostly cloudy late low in the lower 30’s.

FREEZE WATCH FOR THE VALLEY 11pm-10am Thursday.



MAINLY A CLOUDY DAY THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the upper 40’s.

Partly cloudy and mid 40’s for a warmer Thursday night.



WARMING TREND INTO THE WEEKEND

Nice warm up Friday into the lower 60’s and mostly sunny.

Mid 40’s Friday overnight and partly cloudy.

Mostly sunny Saturday, high around 70°.

Mild in the mid to upper 40’s Saturday night.

Mostly sunny and 70° again on Sunday.

Mid to upper 40’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.



CONTINUED MILD INTO THE WEEK

Mostly sunny and lower 70’s Monday.

Upper 40’s and partly cloudy Monday night.

Partly sunny Tuesday with a slight shower chance. High around 70°.

Isolated shower Tuesday night, low in the lower 40’s.

Cooler Wednesday in the low to mid 60’s and an isolated shower chance.