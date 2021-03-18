Wet and turning windy Thursday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOKPatchy clouds and temperatures in the mid 30s this morning.Clouds and sunshine for St. Patty's Day. High in the lower 60s.

RAIN DEVELOPS OVERNIGHTIncreasing clouds tonight and rain developing by Daybreak. Low in the lower 40s.

DAMP THURSDAY, WINTRY MIX INTO THE EVENINGRain for Thursday, with a high in the upper 40s.Rain fall amounts could top an inch in spots.Scattered rain Thursday night, mixing with snow late night. Brief snow showers as the system moves out of the Valley into the overnight. Light accumulation of less than a half-inch. Roads could becomes slick late Thursday night. Colder, with a low in the low to mid 20s.

COLDER FRIDAY, WITH SKIES CLEARING INTO THE AFTERNOONBecoming mostly sunny after morning clouds Friday. Colder, with a high in the low to mid 40s.Clear and chilly Friday night, with a low in the low to mid 20s.

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND WEATHERSunny Saturday with a high in the mid 50s.Upper 20s and clear skies Saturday night. Sunny and 60° for Sunday.Lower 30s Sunday night, with mostly clear skies.

WARMING INTO THE WEEKLow to mid 60s Monday and mostly sunny.Low in the mid 30s Monday night and partly cloudy.Scattered clouds and sunshine, and mid 60s for Tuesday.Cloudy and mild temperatures Tuesday evening. Low in the mid to upper 40s.Lower 60s for Wednesday and mostly cloudy skies.