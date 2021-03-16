We’re in luck with a nice St. Patrick’s Day before the next storm brings a soaking rain to the Valley

A little luck of the Irish for our St. Patrick's Day with mild temperatures and some sun -- Thursday will be much different with some rain, gusty wind and cooler temperatures:

TONIGHT

We’re in for a quiet night across the area. It will be dry with some scattered clouds. Temperatures will drop to the middle to lower 30s.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY

A little luck in the forecast with Wednesday looking even better for the area. Expect a mix of sunshine with scattered clouds in the morning and lots of sun in the early afternoon. It will be a mild day with highs around 60°. Clouds will increase into the evening with overcast skies into the night. Rain chances will be rising overnight with showers likely by morning Thursday. Winds will also start to pick up, becoming breezy overnight as lows drop to the lower 40s.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be a washout of a day for the area. Rainfall totals between about 0.75″ – 1.25″ are likely for the area, with locally up to 1.5″ not out of the question in spots. Rain develops by sunrise and showers will be likely throughout the morning and afternoon. Rain may be moderate to heavy at times under overcast skies. Winds will also be rising throughout the day. Gusty wind is expected at times with gusts to around 35MPH possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Showers will continue into Thursday evening, though rain will start to turn less steady and more hit-or-miss into the late evening. Winds will remain gusty into Thursday night and temperatures will turn colder. As the rain begins to exit the area, enough cold air may catch up on the backside of this storm system to allow for some snow to mix in. The chance at seeing any snowflakes will be mainly after midnight. Precipitation tapers off by Friday morning but winds will remain blustery with lows in the middle 20s and wind chills as low as the lower teens possible by daybreak Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is going to be one of those days where it will look deceivingly nice from indoors but isn’t going to feel as nice when you step out. Skies will become mostly sunny early in the day but it will be blustery and chilly with highs in the lower 40s. The good news is the chilly weather will be brief. Spring begins Saturday and the first few days of the season will be beautiful and quite spring-like. Skies are looking sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will jump to the mid-50s Saturday and then near 60° Sunday. We will continue warming early next week with more sun and dry weather Monday and Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.