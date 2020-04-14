Well below average temperatures sticking around for a bit

The average high for today is 58° and it is going to take several days before we get close to that again -- Here's a look at the chilly week ahead:

TONIGHT

A much cooler night ahead for the Valley. The afternoon gusty wind will subside through the evening. Still, enough of a breeze will linger that wind chills remain a factor through the night. Lows fall to around 30° with wind chills as low as 20° possible at times. Expect cloudy skies through much of the night with some holes in the clouds likely by morning.

TUESDAY

We begin a stretch of some chilly days Tuesday. Daytime highs will only make it to the mid-40s. Expect broken clouds and sunshine in the morning. Clouds increase throughout the late afternoon. There will be a chance for a few evening sprinkles or an isolated Flurry. The chance for a flurry or sprinkle will remain ongoing Tuesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s. Clouds will clear out by Daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be another day that starts with some sunshine and scattered clouds. Temperatures will remain chilly through the day. Highs return to the mid-40s. Clouds will increase during the early afternoon, as will our chance for a little wet weather. An approaching storm system will bring some showers and sprinkles through mid-afternoon. The rain will mix with snow and change over to all snow in spots through the evening. Spotty rain and snow showers remain possible through the first part of the night with lows returning to the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our stretch of below average temperatures will last right into the start of the weekend. Highs remain in the 40s Thursday & Friday. Another storm system moves into the region and brings a mix of rain and snow to end the workweek. We will start seeing some improvements in temperatures Saturday, continuing into early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.