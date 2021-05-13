Welcome back, spring! Temperatures continue warming into the weekend, next week

Coming soon: some above average temperatures (FINALLY!) -- Here's a walk-through of what to plan for this weekend and when the above average temperatures arrive

TONIGHT

Skies will be clear and starry again tonight. The frost threat will be drastically lower, but it’s not quite zero yet. Lows will be in the upper 30s for most of the area, but a few spots may shed a few extra degrees in rural and low-lying communities. That would put parts of the area close to frost levels. While the risk is much lower, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to cover extremely sensitive plants or move those types of vegetation indoors for one extra night. The overnight lows will be warmer for the remainder of the forecast period.

FRIDAY

Another mostly sunny day is on tap for Friday. We will again see some scattered afternoon clouds around but sunshine will still be prominent throughout most of the day. Temperatures will be a little warmer, reaching the upper 60s for highs. Friday night is going to be quiet, dry and clear again. We continue the warming trend with lows in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Another beautiful day as the weekend begins. Saturday will start off sunny with some scattered afternoon clouds popping up. It will be comfortable and warmer with highs around 70°.

Saturday Night

More of the same Saturday night. We will have a few clouds around but remain dry and cool. Lows will be in the middle to lower 40s by daybreak.

Sunday

Sunday will be another nice day overall, though we will have a slight chance at a stray shower. Skies will become partly sunny and highs will be around 70°. Moisture levels are going to be a little better, allowing for a slight chance at a few stray showers, mainly in the afternoon. Rain chances fade into Sunday evening and clouds will be increasing Sunday night. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are keeping an eye on the rain chances Monday with the latest data trending a little further south on the storm system we are watching. A cloudier day is likely but rain chances are looking a little lower. Still, spotty to scattered showers into Monday afternoon and evening remain in the forecast. We will be monitoring the track of this storm and the impact it has on rain chances early next week. With the added clouds, Monday is looking a tad cooler than the weekend. We are looking at some warm days with above-average temperatures heading into the middle of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.