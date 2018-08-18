Weekend weather looking up! Video

Sunday continues in the fashion that Saturday did, mostly sunny, low 80s all compliments of High pressure overhead.

Tuesday the next wave of rain associated with a low pressure will washout the day. Keeping a close eye on this system in the weather center as we watch for any heavy rain threat or storms.

Following that front, cooler air takes over! Mid 70s to end the workweek and much better weather - take a look in my full forecast, just press "Play" on the video above.